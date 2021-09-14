Short Interest in Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Expands By 7,595.8%

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 7,595.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of KBEVF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 129,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06. Koios Beverage has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

