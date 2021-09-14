Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Decreases By 92.4%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the August 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INM remained flat at $$2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,850. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

