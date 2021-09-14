Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Grows By 600.0%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 56.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 159.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 215.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 133.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FYT stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.14. 223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

