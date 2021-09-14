Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Rises By 1,466.7%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,466.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ECAOF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Eco has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.