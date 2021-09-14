Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Declines By 95.4%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DFMTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 106,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

