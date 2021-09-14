Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Drops By 95.2%

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Boozt AB (publ) stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOZTY shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.