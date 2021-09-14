Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Drops By 95.2%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Boozt AB (publ) stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on BOZTY shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.