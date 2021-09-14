Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Grows By 1,221.8%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, an increase of 1,221.8% from the August 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,252,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AITX remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14,800,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,536,063. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

