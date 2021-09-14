Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Drops By 85.1%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of AFLYY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,948. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

