Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Cut to C$0.55

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

OTCMKTS SHERF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.