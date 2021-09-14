Seven Post Investment Office LP Purchases Shares of 1,700 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.60. 205,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,317,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.84 and a 200-day moving average of $211.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

