Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,348 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 392,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

