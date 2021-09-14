Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of NYSE ASAI opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. Research analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

