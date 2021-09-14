Select Asset Management & Trust Acquires Shares of 6,000 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.87. 1,457,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,985,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.56 and a 200 day moving average of $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

