Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

