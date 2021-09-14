Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,268,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth stock opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 183.14, a P/E/G ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.83. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

