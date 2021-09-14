Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of SC opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

