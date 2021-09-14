Sei Investments Co. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFX opened at $273.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.54. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.