Sei Investments Co. Buys 22,788 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of BGC Partners worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

