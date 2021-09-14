Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.36% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,139 shares of company stock worth $559,792. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VNDA stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $927.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

