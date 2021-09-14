Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Alamos Gold worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.