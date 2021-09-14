Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 5,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 492,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

SEER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.28.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 147,023 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Seer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Seer by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Seer by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,942,000 after buying an additional 230,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the second quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

