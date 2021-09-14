Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.70 and its 200-day moving average is $144.57. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

