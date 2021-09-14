Securian Asset Management Inc Has $2.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 68.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

