Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,915,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNP. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

