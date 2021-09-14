Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $183.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

