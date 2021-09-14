ScPrime (SCP) Hits Market Cap of $2.07 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $4,310.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,457,374 coins and its circulating supply is 37,773,763 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

