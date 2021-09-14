Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,804 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 14.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned about 0.90% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $54,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after buying an additional 2,728,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,728,000 after acquiring an additional 427,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 141,028 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 116,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 361,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period.

SCHH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. 6,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

