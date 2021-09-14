Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €144.83 ($170.39).

EPA SU opened at €153.46 ($180.54) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €145.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €136.03. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

