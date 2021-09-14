Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Trimmed by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 151,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

