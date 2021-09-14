SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $405.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.75.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $352.66 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.94 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.97 and a 200-day moving average of $310.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

