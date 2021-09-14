Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $17.02

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $16.46. Sasol shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 2,583 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sasol by 142.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sasol during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 69.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

