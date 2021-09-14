Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Raised by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. 5,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,563. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.