Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Short Interest Down 83.4% in August

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the August 15th total of 96,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandbridge X2 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Sandbridge X2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBII traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. Sandbridge X2 has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

