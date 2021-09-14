salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 756,356 shares of company stock worth $189,188,797. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $254.22. 122,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

