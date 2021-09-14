Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,200.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $10,200.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,316.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.74 or 0.07182624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.99 or 0.00388601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $631.69 or 0.01363862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00122068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.39 or 0.00566519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.69 or 0.00534772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.00339306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,553,161 coins and its circulating supply is 32,435,848 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

