Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 82,462 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 56.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,462 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The ODP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after purchasing an additional 410,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The ODP by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 718,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The ODP by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The ODP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 517,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The ODP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

