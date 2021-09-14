Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 69,195 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 69,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YPF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,689 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $5,649,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $12,605,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.98.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

