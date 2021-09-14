Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,165 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $2,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,462. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGYS. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

