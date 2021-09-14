Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Franklin Covey worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 22.7% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 55.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FC opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.58 million, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $43.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

