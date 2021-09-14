Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,123,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

