Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 15,110 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Inter Parfums worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

