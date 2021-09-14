Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

RPRX stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,624,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

