Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.95. Approximately 96,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,440,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,624,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 918,301 shares of company stock valued at $39,051,396. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

