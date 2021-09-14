Roots’ (ROOT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Roots (TSE:ROOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.25 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of ROOT traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.13. 19,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.37. The company has a market cap of C$132.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. Roots has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.