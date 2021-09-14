Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $871.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $351.09 and a twelve month high of $875.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $777.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.25.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

