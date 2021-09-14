Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 63,510 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63,510 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $135,031,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

