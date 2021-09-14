Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 38,196 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

