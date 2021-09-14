Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $14.24 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average is $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

