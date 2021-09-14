Rock Creek Group LP Sells 60,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology comprises approximately 0.5% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.20% of Avid Technology worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVID. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,965. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

