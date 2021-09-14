Rock Creek Group LP Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises 1.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEMX. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEMX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,364. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $63.54 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.